Bus operation under rationalised route system kicks off 26 Dec

The operation of city buses on the first test route from the capital's Ghatarchar to the Motijheel area under the bus route rationalisation programme will start on 26 December as per the previous schedule.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the operation at 10 am.

The operation will initially start with 50 buses including 30 from the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) and 20 buses from Trans Silva company.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh announced after the 20th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee on Sunday.

The e-ticketing system will be launched from the very first day and the bus drivers will have a uniform, said the mayor.

A total of 100 buses have been issued approval to ply on the route from Ghatarchar to Motijheel via Kanchpur.

Tapas warned that no unauthorized buses will be allowed on the route.

"Not only on this route, but no unauthorised bus will also be allowed to run in Dhaka metropolis."

Unauthorised and unfit vehicles will be sent to the dumping spot at Matuail in the capital, said the mayor, announcing that a joint operation will resume in this regard from Monday.

The authorities have already sent 29 buses to the dump, he added.