Bus operation under rationalised route system kicks off 26 Dec

Transport

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 06:35 pm

Related News

Bus operation under rationalised route system kicks off 26 Dec

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the operation at 10 am.

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Bus operation under rationalised route system kicks off 26 Dec

The operation of city buses on the first test route from the capital's Ghatarchar to the Motijheel area under the bus route rationalisation programme will start on 26 December as per the previous schedule.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the operation at 10 am.

The operation will initially start with 50 buses including 30 from the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) and 20 buses from Trans Silva company.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh announced after the 20th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee on Sunday.

The e-ticketing system will be launched from the very first day and the bus drivers will have a uniform, said the mayor.

A total of 100 buses have been issued approval to ply on the route from Ghatarchar to Motijheel via Kanchpur.

Tapas warned that no unauthorized buses will be allowed on the route.

"Not only on this route, but no unauthorised bus will also be allowed to run in Dhaka metropolis."

Unauthorised and unfit vehicles will be sent to the dumping spot at Matuail in the capital, said the mayor, announcing that a joint operation will resume in this regard from Monday.

The authorities have already sent 29 buses to the dump, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

brtc / DSCC / Bus rationalisation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

5h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

6h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

7h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

1h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

1h | Videos
Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

1h | Videos
Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec