BRTA to operate regular mobile courts against illegal vehicles

Transport

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 10:29 pm

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has instructed its circle office assistant directors (engineer) to conduct daily mobile courts against illegal vehicles with cooperation of the district administrations to prevent road accidents and bring discipline on roads.

The regulatory body issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday (17 April).

When asked about the initiative's start, BRTA Spokesperson Mahbub-E-Rabbani told The Business Standard that the relevant officials have started the activities since the issuance of the letter yesterday.

"Mobile courts have been operated in many places today. It will be operated nationwide and will continue until further instruction. We will not allow any illegal vehicles on the roads anymore," he added.

According to the notification, it is being brought to the attention of the relevant authorities that the number of road accidents has increased recently due to the movement of illegal Nosimon-Karimon (local vehicle), three-wheelers, unfit motor vehicles and motorcycles without driving licenses on highways.

It is possible to reduce road accidents by regular operation of mobile courts and intensifying traffic police drives. To this end, BRTA circle office assistant directors (engineers) can take necessary steps in coordination with the district administration and police, it said.

In this situation, until further instructions, circle office assistant directors (engineer) will contact the district administration and take necessary steps to operate mobile courts daily to reduce road accidents, the notice added.

