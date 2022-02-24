Biman to resume online ticketing from 27 Feb

Biman Bangladesh's online ticketing is being re-launched from 27 February to modernize passenger services.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to re-launch services such as online ticketing, booking, check-in, web service etc. on 27 February through the new Passenger Service Solution (PSS) "SABRE" for the convenience of passengers.

As a result, passengers will again be able to enjoy all the benefits, including online ticket purchases from the airline's website, reads a press release.

Ticket booking/reservation and all relevant services regarding ticket issuing from all channels of Biman will remain halted for about 11 and a half hours from 3:45pm on 26 February to 3am on 27 February to transfer information from current PSS "SITA" to SABRE.

However, special arrangements will be made at this time to conduct check-in and all services regarding air travel according to schedule.

All flights will depart and return on time, added the statement.