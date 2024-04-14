Major Middle East airlines to resume flights after Iran's attack on Israel

A graphical representation of air traffic shows airspace over Iran and the neighbouring Middle East at 0000 GMT, April 14, 2024. Flightradar24.Com/Handout via REUTERS

Major airlines across the Middle East announced they would resume operations in the region after cancelling or rerouting some flights as Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel through Saturday night into Sunday.

Emirates Airlines, which had cancelled some of its fights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures in the region, was resuming scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

Qatar Airways also resumed services to Amman, Beirut and Baghdad, it said in a post on X, while Etihad Airways was planning to operate scheduled passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut starting from Monday.

Etihad warned that as services return to normal after the temporary closure of airspace across parts of the Middle East, "there may still be a risk of some knock-on disruption across Monday 15".

"Some of our flights have been affected by the temporary closure of a number of airspaces in the region," a statement from the United Arab Emirates' Fly Dubai was quoted on state news agency WAM as saying.

The attack had spurred similar announcements from Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait following several Arab countries announcing the temporary closure of their airspace.

Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon announced on Sunday morning that they had reopened their airspace following the overnight attacks, while Israeli airlines said that operations were returning to normal after Israel reopened its airspace as of 7.30 a.m. (0430 GMT).