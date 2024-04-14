Major Middle East airlines to resume flights after Iran's attack on Israel

Middle East

Reuters
14 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 09:33 pm

Related News

Major Middle East airlines to resume flights after Iran's attack on Israel

Emirates Airlines, which had cancelled some of its fights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures in the region, was resuming scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

Reuters
14 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 09:33 pm
A graphical representation of air traffic shows airspace over Iran and the neighbouring Middle East at 0000 GMT, April 14, 2024. Flightradar24.Com/Handout via REUTERS
A graphical representation of air traffic shows airspace over Iran and the neighbouring Middle East at 0000 GMT, April 14, 2024. Flightradar24.Com/Handout via REUTERS

Major airlines across the Middle East announced they would resume operations in the region after cancelling or rerouting some flights as Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel through Saturday night into Sunday.

Emirates Airlines, which had cancelled some of its fights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures in the region, was resuming scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

Qatar Airways also resumed services to Amman, Beirut and Baghdad, it said in a post on X, while Etihad Airways was planning to operate scheduled passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut starting from Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Etihad warned that as services return to normal after the temporary closure of airspace across parts of the Middle East, "there may still be a risk of some knock-on disruption across Monday 15".

"Some of our flights have been affected by the temporary closure of a number of airspaces in the region," a statement from the United Arab Emirates' Fly Dubai was quoted on state news agency WAM as saying.

The attack had spurred similar announcements from Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait following several Arab countries announcing the temporary closure of their airspace.

Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon announced on Sunday morning that they had reopened their airspace following the overnight attacks, while Israeli airlines said that operations were returning to normal after Israel reopened its airspace as of 7.30 a.m. (0430 GMT).

World+Biz

Airline / Middle East / Iran strike Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

2h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

4h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

5h | Videos
How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

12h | Videos
Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

23h | Videos