Biman increases flights to India

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to increase the number of flights to India from 19 October.

It will operate four flights weekly on the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route and five flights on the Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka route.

Earlier, the state-flag carrier resumed flight operation to Kolkata and Delhi respectively from 7 and 8 September with two daily flights under an air-bubble agreement.

Passengers must have certificates of being tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of the journey.

They also have to take molecular tests upon arrival at the airports in India.

Flight operation resumed between Bangladesh and India under the air-bubble agreement from 5 September after a suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.