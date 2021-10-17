Biman increases flights to India

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 08:58 pm

Biman increases flights to India

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 08:58 pm
Biman increases flights to India

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to increase the number of flights to India from 19 October.

It will operate four flights weekly on the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route and five flights on the Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka route. 

Earlier, the state-flag carrier resumed flight operation to Kolkata and Delhi respectively from 7 and 8 September with two daily flights under an air-bubble agreement. 

Passengers must have certificates of being tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of the journey.

They also have to take molecular tests upon arrival at the airports in India.

Flight operation resumed between Bangladesh and India under the air-bubble agreement from 5 September after a suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

