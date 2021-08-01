25-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Hundreds of vehicles got stuck for hours as a 25-kilometre long tailback was created on Dhaka-Tangail highway on Sunday inflicting great suffering to the commuters.

The traffic congestion started this morning and it progressed with time, sources of highway police said.

Authorities of Bangabandhu Bridge halted toll collection due to excessive pressure of transport which triggered 25-kilometre gridlock on the east part of the bridge.

Excessive numbers of vehicles including trucks and buses are moving towards Dhaka as garment factories have been reopened amid the lockdown, said Yasin Arafat, in-charge of Alenga highway police out-post.

Normally 12,000-13,000 vehicles cross the Bangabandhu Bridge in a day but in the last 24 hours until 6am on Sunday around 44,857 vehicles crossed the bridge.

Sanjit Kumar Roy, superintendent of Tangail Police, said due to the additional pressure of transports, Bangabandhu Bridge authority halted toll collection for several times.

Law enforcers are working to resolve the traffic congestion on the highway, he said.