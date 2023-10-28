Ghost towns on empty highways as fear over political violence keeps buses, commuters off roads

Bangladesh

Jafar Ahmed and Tayubur Rahman Sohel
28 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 05:41 pm

The accusations of a hike in fares were rife. Passengers said the low number of vehicles meant CNGs and any buses available were charging much more than usual. 

A few buses and trucks parked on the deserted Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on 28 October. Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel
As the upheaval centring the political programmes of the AL, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam die down, its impacts are still being felt on the streets. 

People can be seen walking on flyovers and roads amid a glaring absence of public transport. 

But this isn't only a snapshot of the capital. 

In highways connecting to Dhaka, the same picture unfolds. 

Deserted stretches of concrete. Desperation etched on the faces of passengers.

Shahidul Islam, a student, stood perplexed in the Ashekpur bypass area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the morning.  

"I came here from Ghatail to go to Pabna. But now I see that there is a shortage of public transport. If I take the alternatives available, it will result in me paying double the fare," he said.

The accusations of a hike in fares were rife.

Passengers said the low number of vehicles meant CNGs and any buses available were charging much more than usual. 

While BNP leaders alleged that the buses were stopped to prevent their party activists from reaching Dhaka, many bus drivers said they were asked to stay off the road in fear of damages.

A number of check posts, of both RAB and police, could also be seen on the highway. 

A RAB-14 check post set up in Elenga on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway ahead of the rallies of different political parties in the capital. Photo: Jafar Ahmed
These were stopping and checking vehicles. 

Tangail Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Qaiser said four checkposts had been set up as part of the police's regular operations. 

"There are regular searches like these every day," he said. 

The usually-busy Dhaka-Chattogram highway also wore a deserted look today.

Few vehicles took the Dhaka-Tangail Highway on 28 October due to the political rallies planned in Dhaka city on the same day. Photo: Jafar Ahmed
The bus stands were also devoid of passengers. Few trucks and covered vans were seen on the highway.

Mojibur Rahman Mukul, a passenger who came from Dhaka, said he had to reach Cumilla city on urgent work. 

"It took time to find a bus, but I arrived on the highway in almost thirty minutes as it was completely empty." 

Abdur Rahman, a driver of Asia Transport, said there were very few passengers going to Cumilla. 

Tajul Islam, general secretary of The Motors Association Cumilla, said while there were no restrictions, there were few passengers. 

Police Superintendent of Highway Police (Cumilla Region) Khairul Alam said there were few cars on the highway today.

With the BNP announcing a countrywide hartal for tomorrow, the same situation is expected to repeat

