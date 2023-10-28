RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway for 5th day demanding salary hike

28 October, 2023, 10:25 pm
RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway for 5th day demanding salary hike

Workers from different garment factories in Gazipur's Konabari area on Saturday took out protest marches and blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway for the 5th day, demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk23,000.

They took a position on one side of the Dhaka-Tangail highway which caused intermittent vehicles moving on the other side.

Workers in Mouchak and Telichala areas of Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur have been holding protest marches demanding an increase in their salaries since 23 October.

Their strike was suspended for the holidays on Friday. On Saturday, the workers again went on strike.

Assistant Commissioner of Konabari Zone of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Md Asaduzzaman said that despite less number of vehicles on the road Saturday, there was some traffic congestion due to the presence of the agitating workers on the highway.

The workers were convinced to leave the road after talking, he added.

