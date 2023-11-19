11 arson incidents reported from Saturday 6pm till 9am Sunday: Fire Service

A bus of Bihanga Paribahan was set on fire in the capital's Agargaon area on Saturday (18 November). Photo: Courtesy

A total of 11 incidents of arson has been reported across the country from 6pm on Saturday (18 November) till 9am on Sunday (19 November), the Fire Service and Civil Defence said today.

During this time, a total of 5 arson incidents were reported in capital Dhaka, it said a press release.

Three arson incidents were reported in Rajshahi Division's Nator, Bogra, Jaipurhat districts during this time, 2 in Chattogram Division's Feni and Cumilla division and 1 in Mymensingh Division's Jamalpur district.

Photo: Courtesy

A total of 6 buses, 1 covered van, 1 truck, 1 CNG-run auto rickshaw, 1 pickup van, 1 train (three coaches) were torched in the 11 arson incidents.

20 units of fire service and civil defense and 107 personnel worked to douse the flames.

18 November

At 18:50pm, a bus of Bihanga Paribahan was torched in Kafrul.

In the Gulistan area, a bus of Kamal Paribahan was torched at 19:40pm

A bus of Maumita Paribahan was set on fire in Dhanmondi at around 23:57pm. The incident took place in front of LabAid hospital.

In Kalshi area of Mirpur a bus of Basumati Paribahan was torched at 23:58pm.

A pickup truck was set on fire at 21:45pm in Jaipurhat.

In Cumilla, a bus of Papia Paribahan was set on fire at 23:35pm.

19 November