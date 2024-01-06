Govt once again playing with fire: Rizvi

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 12:07 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi leads a procession on Saturday, 6 January 2024. Photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi leads a procession on Saturday, 6 January 2024. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (6 January) that the government started playing with fire "once again". 

"The government has once again started playing with fire. It is indulging in its old game of organising another one-sided election. The ruling party had previously attempted to gain political advantage through horrific acts of arson and terrorism," Rizvi alleged at a rally held in the capital this morning.

Rizvi spearheaded a procession from the Shahbagh intersection to Banglamotor, extending support to the ongoing 48-hour hartal observed by BNP-Jamaat and similar political groups, all advocating for an election boycott.

"People of the country believe that yesterday's fire incident and casualties on the Benapole Express train are part of the government's same old tactics," he asserted. 

The government continues to conspire, organising elections akin to an authoritarian regime, while deflecting blame onto the opposition. They aim to dismantle the opposition and cling onto power.

He said, "The ruling authorities have, once more, resorted to endangering people's lives through terrorism, as the public overwhelmingly responded to the movement led by BNP and other opposition parties for democracy."

"The government continues to conspire, organising elections akin to an authoritarian regime, while deflecting blame onto the opposition. They aim to dismantle the opposition and cling onto power," Rizvi added. 

"The fire incident on the Benapole Express train is malicious, Rizvi said while again demanding an international investigation through the United Nations (UN) into this incident.

Earlier last night, BNP called for an international investigation, under the auspices of the United Nations, into the incident of setting fire to the Benapole Express that claimed the lives of four.

In a statement, Rizvi drew parallels between the current incident and the past political unrest in 2014 and 2015.

"Arsonists, supported by the people in power, are responsible for misleading the public through destructive acts. Today's Benapole Express train fire incident is a distressing echo of the past, with the same old tactics being employed once again," Rizvi said in the BNP statement last night.

