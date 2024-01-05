Now 12-Party Alliance announces 'mass curfew', hartal on election day

Leaders and activists of 12-Party Alliance at a road march in Dhaka on 5 January 2024. Photo: TBS

The 12-Party Alliance, formed with members of the now defunct BNP-led 20-Party alliance, has announced a nationwide 'mass curfew' on the polling day (7 January) of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls demanding a boycott of the polls and resignation of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Besides, following in BNP's footsteps, the alliance also announced a hartal programme on 6 and 7 January.

Leaders of the alliance made announcements on Friday (5 January) in Dhaka after a mass communication and march programme in the National Press Club and Paltan areas.

Earlier on Thursday (4 January) the BNP and the Jammat-e-Islam separately announced 48-hour hartal programmes from Saturday, covering the polling day.

On Friday, 12-Party Alliance leaders alleged that 'intruders from India might vote' in the upcoming national polls.

"Indians are really active during Bangladesh's elections. Indian infiltrators who have been in Bangladesh for the past 15 years are becoming active again to make the voter turnout appear satisfactory to the international community. Beware, citizens," they said in a statement.

Shahadat Hossain Salim, spokesperson of the alliance and secretary general of Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said, "Ordinary voters are already being pressured to show their presence at the polling stations. Besides, efforts are being made to bring day labourers and househelps by paying them money equivalent to one day's work. That is why the countrymen think that elections cannot be held under the Awami League. People are being cheated.

"It is necessary to immediately suspend the elections and for Sheikh Hasina to resign to protect the country and its sovereignty."

Rashed Pradhan, the chief coordinator of the alliance and the vice-president of Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA), said, "Illegal elections are going to be held on 7 January - 'the Felani Killing Day'. We regret this!

"The 'dada-Babu' of Delhi are conspiring to hang Bangladesh after the election just like they hanged my sister Felani."

He said, "The message is clear! According to Delhi's prescription, the puppet election on the 7th will not be allowed to be held on Bangla's soil. People will resist this election through mass curfew and the downfall of Sheikh Hasina will be ensured."

Secretary General of Jamiat-e Ulama-e-Islam Banglades Maulana Dr Golam Mohiuddin Ikram, Jatiyo Party (Kazi Zafar) Vice Chairman Hannan Ahmed Bablu, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal Vice Chairman Shamsul Ahad, Bangladesh Labour Party Vice Chairman Shariful Islam, Bangladesh Welfare Party Acting Chairman Md Shamsuddin Parvez, Islamic Unity Secretary General Maulana Abdul Karim also spoke on the occasion.

Total 12-Party Alliance was formed on 22 December 2022. The alliance does not include the BNP and the Bangladesh Jamaat.