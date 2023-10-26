Traffic restrictions enforced ahead of Bangabandhu tunnel inauguration 

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is ready for opening on 28 October. The photo was taken on Thursday (26 October). Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A series of traffic regulations have been imposed by the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) ahead of the inauguration of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel slated for 28 October.

The CMP made the announcement of traffic restrictions on several roads through a public notice on Thursday.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The measures have been designed to ensure the safe transit of Very Important Persons (VVIPs) and Distinguished Important Persons (DIPs), while also facilitating the orderly flow of traffic in the area, the notice reads.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Commencing from 28 October, until further notice, the following restrictions on vehicular and public movement will be in place – Access through Cement Crossing-Kathgarh to Sea-Beach or Airport will be strictly prohibited; commuters heading to the airport are advised to make a left turn at Cement Crossing and proceed via the boat club; passage through the airport junction, en route to the Butterfly Park for access to the tunnel and Sea-Beach area, is prohibited; and complete road closure will be implemented on Faujdarhat Outer Link Road.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Moreover, vehicles destined for the port will be re-routed via an alternate path – 'City Gate - AK Khan - Sagarika Road Crossing - Barapul - Nimtala'. Entry to the Sea-Beach area will be restricted from 27 October until 6 am the following day, or until further notice is issued.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The CMP also urged all to stay tuned for official announcements from relevant authorities.