Traders call for stopping extortion on highways to rein in commodity prices

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

Traders call for stopping extortion on highways to rein in commodity prices

Sugar price to go down by Tk5 per kg within a week, said commerce minister

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:04 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Highlights: 

  • Traders call for ending police extortion on highways during Ramadan
  • Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi assured traders that no goods-laden truck will be stopped by police on roads
  • There will be no shortage of essentials during Ramadan, said the minister, urging consumers not to panic-buy 

Controlling the prices of essential commodities will not be possible if police continue to extort money from goods-laden trucks during the upcoming month of Ramadan, said trade leaders during a task force meeting regarding commodity prices.

"Police extortion increases on roads and highways during Ramadan, which in terms raises the prices of goods. Besides, there is a gap in dollar rates. Traders import goods by buying per dollar at Tk110 but the government-fixed rate is Tk106. So, this additional Tk4 per dollar will be taken from consumers," said Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) in the meeting, chaired by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, at the ministry on Sunday.

In response to traders' allegation of extortion, an official of the Public Security Division, who was present in the meeting, said law enforcement agencies, including the patrolling police and industrial police, will not extort drivers of cargo trucks during Ramadan.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also assured traders that no goods-carrying truck will be stopped on the road during Ramadan. "I have talked to the Ministry of Home Affairs about this issue, and will talk more, if necessary," he said.

Assuring that there will be no shortage of essentials during Ramadan, the minister urged consumers to refrain from buying a lot of goods at a time out of panic.

"We have stored 1.5 times more sugar and edible oil than the market demand in Ramadan. There are more goods in the pipeline. A letter will be sent to the National Board of Revenue along with port authorities concerned to release these goods quickly," Munshi said, adding that there will be no shortage of goods and prices will also remain stable if consumers do not panic-buy.

The commerce minister also informed that sugar prices will go down by Tk5 per kg soon. The price drop will come into effect in seven days. 

The government slashed duties on sugar imports last month following which the retail price is expected to go down, he said.

Earlier, the government cut duties on sugar imports to rein in the price of sugar ahead of Ramadan. The regulatory duty has been reduced by 5% to 25% on sugar imports.

"There is no reason to increase the price of oil and sugar beyond the government-fixed price. Due to the iftar party, the demand for these products may increase slightly, but there will be no crisis," Munshi said.

The import of onion has been suspended for the betterment of local farmers, the minister said, but imports will be allowed if prices rise. Moreover, eggplant, cucumber, poultry, and lemon prices usually increase during Ramadan. So, no truck carrying these goods can be stopped on the roads.

When asked about the reason for the price hike of poultry and eggs in the market, the minister said, "These are not the affairs of the commerce ministry. It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to determine and control the prices of poultry and chicken."

In the meeting, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the mobile courts will not harass traders during Ramadan. However, if anyone tries to hoard products or manipulate the market, the government will take action. Various government agencies will start market monitoring from Monday.

The representative of the Public Security Division said initiatives should be taken to ensure that the products in the pipeline reach the market quickly. 

Requesting the commerce ministry to ensure adequate supply of goods, a representative of an intelligence agency said, in the last two years, most people refrained from holding iftar parties in Ramadan due to Covid. But more parties will be held this Ramadan which will increase the demand for essential products. 

Representatives of various businesses and senior officials of relevant ministries and organisations of the government were present at the meeting.

Top News

extortion / Commodity Price Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

12h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

14h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

12h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

3h | TBS World
Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

6h | TBS World
How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

2h | TBS SPORTS
Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

4h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024