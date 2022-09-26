Trade Activity publishes Easy Export Series for Bangladeshi agro exporters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
26 September, 2022

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity project has published the Easy Export Series for the Bangladeshi fresh fruit and vegetable, frozen foods, and processed food exporters to understand compliance with international food safety standards.

On Monday, the Trade Activity launched the first of the series "Food safety guidelines for exporting fresh fruits and vegetables to Europe" at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reads a press release.

AHM Ahsan, vice chairman, Export Promotion Bureau, was the chief guest of the ceremony where Syed Md Rafiqul Amin, director, Plant Quarantine Wing, Department of Agricultural Extension, and Professor Abu Noman Faruq Ahmmed, chairman, Department of Plant Pathology, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, were special guests. 

The event was chaired by Mashuk Al Hossain, deputy chief of party, Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity – a five-year project aimed at supporting the Bangladesh government to bolster economic growth and food security by improving trade facilitation, enhancing market access, and improving the business enabling market.

The project provides technical assistance, training, institutional strengthening, and other direct support to the government of Bangladesh and non-governmental partners. It also promotes greater collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society organisations.

According to the Trade Activity officials, the Easy Export Series will be released quarterly, with the first module addressing Bangladesh's regulatory requirements for exporting fresh fruits and vegetables. 

The second module will address the EU's food safety requirements for the import of fresh fruits and vegetables. 

The third module will address international food safety requirements for food processors in GCC countries. 

The fourth module will tackle the food chain traceability system.

