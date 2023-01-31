USAID to publish compliance guidelines for Bangladeshi agro exporters to Gulf countries

Economy

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 06:10 pm

Related News

USAID to publish compliance guidelines for Bangladeshi agro exporters to Gulf countries

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 06:10 pm
USAID to publish compliance guidelines for Bangladeshi agro exporters to Gulf countries

The Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity of the USAID will publish a guideline on "Food Safety Requirements of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, and Processed Food to Gulf Countries" aiming to capacitate the Bangladeshi agricultural product exporters to capture the share of the Gulf market. 

As Bangladeshi agricultural product exporters lack knowledge about food safety and sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SPS) measures, regulatory compliances, and customer requirements in the Gulf countries, they are not able to capture the opportunities to export fresh fruits, vegetables, frozen, and other processed food products in the Gulf countries although they present a distinct opportunity for the Bangladeshi agro exporters, a release said on Tuesday.

The activity validated the contents of a guidance document with input from food business operators, regulatory bodies, academicians, and trade associations on Monday.

The first two easy export publications focused on regulatory requirements for exporting fresh fruits and vegetables and exporting food products to the European Union Countries. Many small and medium enterprises, universities, and exporters are using the guidelines to open new export markets.

The third easy export publication elaborates detailed guidelines on complying with Gulf countries' food safety standards.

The publication includes information on the importance and obligation to follow the food safety standards in order to export fresh fruits and vegetables and processed food to the Gulf countries, necessary process to identify the product's each step starting from production to processing, and distribution.

The Trade Activity will publish the guideline within next six weeks. 

The Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity supports Bangladesh to bolster economic growth and food security by improving trade facilitation, enhancing market access, and improving the business enabling market.

Bangladesh

USAID / Gulf countries / Agro Exports / guidelines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

8h | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

9h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

13h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

1h | TBS Insight
Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

5h | TBS Stories
Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

6h | TBS SPORTS
Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz