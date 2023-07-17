India planning 5,000km waterways grid connecting Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:29 am

Related News

India planning 5,000km waterways grid connecting Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:29 am
Union Minister of Shipping and Waterways, Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal. | Photo Credit: RAGU R
Union Minister of Shipping and Waterways, Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Assamese Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and  Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the Indian government is planning to develop an Eastern Grid with 5,000kms of navigable waterways connecting neighbours including Bangladesh, reports The Economic Times.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government is working extensively to develop the Eastern Grid with more than 5,000kms of navigable waterways," Sonowal said.

He added, "The development of this grid will not only boost regional integration and accelerate development but it will further deepen eastern India's trade within BBIN countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal)."

India is also engaging with Bangladesh for dredging activities across connecting waterways while linking its own inland waterways network with the neighbourhood's ports, Sonowal expressed.

It would also further amplify India's presence in the southeastern countries, according to him.

Sonowal said, "With the seamless connection between NW-1(Ganga), NW-2(Brahmaputra) and NW-16(Barak), the government is keen to create opportunity via an economic corridor of 3500kms connecting Northeast India with the rest of India, via Bangladesh.

"Eastern Grid can unlock multi-lateral trade potential of $49 billion dollars as Govt remains committed accelerate growth in eastern India," he pointed out.

 

Top News

India-Bangaladesh / Waterways / Trade Activity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September