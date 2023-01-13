Tourist ships resume plying Teknaf-St Martin sea route

Tourist ships resumed plying on the Teknaf-Saint-Martin sea route from Friday morning. Two ships from Teknaf's Damdamiya jetty left for Saint Martin at around 9:30am with 610 passengers on board.

"Two ships named MV Parijat and MV Rajhansa left for Saint Martin with 610 passengers at around 9:30 am today. Other ships will sail from next Saturday," Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh President Tofail Ahmad said.

Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate Md Abu Sufian said, " the movement of ships has been allowed subject to certain environmental conditions. Later, other ships will be able to move on the Saint Martin sea route."

"There are only two months left for the tourism season. During these two months, we want to delight tourists. Many students travel to Teknaf-Saint-Martin. Also many poor people want to travel to Saint Martin. We request ship owners to consider fares for those who are disabled. Above all, we hope that tourists can travel to Saint Martin safely," said Tour Operators Association of Cox's Bazar President Anwar Kamal.

Authorities had stopped shipping on the Teknaf-Saint-Martin waterway during the current tourist season due to water level issues and the ongoing conflict in Myanmar. As a result, ships from Teknaf haven't been plying on the Saint Martin sea route.