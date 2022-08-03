Man found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel

The body of a man has been recovered from a residential hotel in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased Kawsar Alam, 41, was the son of Mofazzal Hossain from Joypurhat's Sadar upazila.

Police recovered his body from a room of The Alam Guest House at around 10:30pm on Tuesday.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Rezaul Karim said, "Kawsar reached Cox's Bazar and checked in at room No 406 of The Alam Guest House around 12pm on Monday.

"We were informed by the establishment on Tuesday morning. We rushed to the spot and recovered the body. We found him lying on the bed with foam coming out of his mouth."

"We are suspecting that Kawsar Alam killed himself by consuming poison. He, on a suicide note, blamed a woman for his death.

"The note has been registered as a complaint and necessary action will be taken upon further investigation," the police official added.

The dead body has been sent to the District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar for an autopsy, he said.