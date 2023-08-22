The 10 most viewed articles this year so far

On a monsoon day, much like today, back on 21 August 2019, The Business Standard (TBS) launched its dream project: the innovative online department.

As raindrops tipped on the window panes at 10:07 am sharp in TBS's first-ever office in Banglamotor's Rupayan Tower, people indoors cheered as we embarked on this joyous journey together.

Four years later, we celebrate with that same zeal, reminiscing the events that led us here and aiming high with a vision of moving forward. With the theme "Beneath the surface", TBS has kept its pursuit of going one step further to get stories that reach the hearts of its readers.

Here are our top ten most-read articles in the last year:

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

The story is about Ratul Islam Fahim, a 14-year-old boy who tragically drowns in a pond near his Cumilla home while bathing alone on 29 April 2023.

He was the same boy who was found in a shipping container in Malaysia around three months ago from the day of his death and was repatriated back to Bangladesh.

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

This article, published on 27 August 2022, revolves around Nagad entangled in a dispute involving overdue loans and regulatory violations.

Nagad, linked with the Bangladesh Post Office, faced financial trouble due to a Tk317 crore loan taken by its technology partner, Third Wave Technologies, against customer funds.

The Bangladesh Bank demanded repayment by September to address Nagad's account shortfall.

The loan's collateral, Nagad's "trust fund," led to an imbalance between e-money and real money, breaking MFS rules. Despite this, Nagad grew rapidly and, as a government-backed entity, became a major MFS player with millions of customers.

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

The article, published on 1 January 2023, discusses how the process of correcting information on national identity (NID) cards has become more complex and time-consuming.

The authorities claim that this complexity is meant to ensure transparency and prevent the manipulation of NIDs with false information. Various issues, including attempts to gain unwarranted privileges, the use of forged documents and incorrect applications for personal gain, have led to stricter verification and a multi-step correction process.

The article outlines efforts to verify and cross-reference information, divided into categories based on complexity, and mentions steps taken to minimize errors in the correction process.

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

A controversial HSC Bangla exam question paper portraying a communal dispute between Hindu and Muslim characters sparked outrage back in November 2022.

Education Minister Dipu Moni vowed action against those responsible for the objectionable content. Educationists and society members also condemned the attempt to instill communal hatred.

Dhaka Education Board's officials were investigating the matter and seeking accountability for the incident. The incident followed another blunder where the Technical Education Board provided incorrect papers, leading to exam cancellation.

SSC GPA-5 holders outnumber reputed college seats

The article, published on 30 July 2023, highlights the challenge of securing admission for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) holders with GPA-5 scores in prestigious institutions.

While there are enough seats nationwide, renowned colleges and institutions have fewer vacancies than the number of qualified students.

Over 5 crore Bangladeshi citizens' personal data 'exposed' online

Personal data of over 5 crore Bangladeshi citizens, including names, phone numbers, emails and National Identification numbers, were exposed through a government website.

Discovered by a researcher, Viktor Markopoulos, the leak was reported to Bangladesh's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT).

A new era begins in Bangladesh's medical education

Bangladesh implemented a policy shift in medical admissions, prioritising merit over finances in both public and private medical colleges.

An automated system now determines admission based on merit and college preference, addressing high admission fees charged by private colleges.

The change aims to provide opportunities for poor yet meritorious students and enhance the quality of medical education.

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

The story explores the rise and fall of Anik Telecom, a business that began as a phone fax shop in Bangladesh in 1996.

Initially an outsourcing company for telecommunication services, it became a giant in mobile phone accessories with a focus on chargers and batteries.

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo expressed his frustration by kicking away a blender prize he received for finishing 2nd in the National Bodybuilding Championship 2022 in Bangladesh.

He clarified that his anger wasn't about the blender but directed towards perceived corruption within the federation. Despite his explanation, he received a lifetime ban from the bodybuilding federation for his actions.

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

A 24-year-old with only a high school certificate managed to secure a Tk900 crore ($106 million) loan from Islami Bank in Bangladesh for his newly registered company, MediGreen, which has a mere Tk3 crore in paid-up capital.

The company's address is fake, its owner is untraceable, and it lacks a proper website.

The article explores how it all took place