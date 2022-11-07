Communal 'creative' questions in HSC exam spark uproar 

Two siblings, Nepal and Gopal, were in a clash over their lands for a long time. Nepal sold a portion of his land to Abdul, who belongs to the Muslim Religion, with a view to punish his brother. Abdul built a house there and started to live permanently. Abdul sacrificed a cow in front of Nepal's home during Eid-ul Azha. Nepal's heart was broken and he went to India along with his family members.

This is not a real story that happened in the country. This is a paragraph from a creative question in Bangla first paper of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations held Sunday.

Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Education Board, on Monday (7 November) told The Business Standard that they are working to identify those who are responsible for preparing the question.

"We can identify them by Tuesday. Basically, Dhaka Education Board's question papers come from other boards. The board's officials are not responsible for it. We have the capacity to identify them," he added.

The matter was criticised on social media and other platforms since Sunday night. The portion of the question went viral on Facebook.

Social media users expressed anger and demanded punishment for those responsible in composing such a question.

Noted educationists in the country also termed the issue as "communal" and "unexpected".

Ashraful Alam Chisty Shaheen wrote on Facebook that a vested quarter is trying to create a divide among children.

Educationist Prof Dr Serajul Islam Choudhury of Dhaka University told The Business Standard that the paragraph will incite communalism.

"Communalism is not good for the country. The government must identify the culprits and bring them to justice," he added.

Writer and educationist Prof Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal said a portion of people who are responsible for setting questions do it for creating a problematic situation.

"It is unfortunate that such people are still living in our country," he told TBS.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni told TBS that teachers always discourage issues surrounding communalism in classrooms and textbooks.

"It is a very frowned upon. We will soon identify those responsible and punish them," she added.

Another disaster on the first day

The HSC examinees were provided with wrong questions papers on the first day of the exams on Sunday. Later, the Bangladesh Technical Education Board cancelled the HSC examinations of Bangla first paper for candidates.

The board, however, did not specify who was responsible or whose negligence put more than 1.22 lakh examinees into trouble.

This is not the first time students were provided with wrong questions and the exams eventually got postponed. However, there are no records of taking action against the individuals responsible for the blunders.

About 14 lakh examinees are expected to sit for the examinations at 2,621 centres, from 9,183 institutes under the 11 educational boards across the country.