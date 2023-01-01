NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

The process to correct information in national identity (NID) cards has become more complicated and time-consuming, which the authorities say is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing NIDs from being changed with false information.

"In fact, less information was incorporated in NIDs earlier. Therefore, applications for correction could be resolved easily.

"But over time we are getting different types of problems to fix, which cannot be kept in check by any law or regulations. We have also understood that we must be careful in some places. Actions have been taken accordingly. A lot more information is also being collected," said Md Yunus Ali, director of the NID wing of the Election Commission.

In fact, the NID correction process has been made a bit complicated to bring about transparency and prevent changes through false information, he added.

"If it is found that the information on the server is correct but wrong on the printed card, then we take action immediately," he further said.

Yunus Ali shed light on how anomalies in NID correction take place, saying, "Many people want to change information in a bid to enjoy undue privileges. This is happening widely, especially for overseas travel.

"Again, we are getting correction applications with forged or tampered certificates. Besides, many people apply for corrections with fake passports and fake marriage registration forms. Sometimes, the same person wants to make corrections more than once. Some people file applications after tampering with their birth certificates for changing their dates of birth in order to get registered as freedom fighters."

"Therefore, we verify all the information in the applications for correction. To verify academic certificates, we write to the education boards concerned. Sometimes, we do not get any response from them, which leads to complications," he added.

In cases of doubtful applications, the authorities conduct hearings, the NID wing director said, adding that if the applicants fail to provide satisfactory answers and proof, the authorities investigate the cases to reach a decision.

"Many want to hide the truth. But we want to catch them in accordance with laws and rules and see if their demand is right. A decision has to be made after investigation and hearing the people involved in the matter. So the process seems a bit complicated to many."

Yunus Ali further said, "Again, we ask applicants for various information as proof in the case of a correction, but some of them do not provide the information even after 30 days, as a result of which corrections cannot be made within the specified time."

Meanwhile, from 2019 onwards, the EC has scanned applicants' documents and kept them on its server, narrowing the scope for making changes to NIDs by providing wrong information later, he mentioned, and claimed that applicants sometimes propagate this as harassment.

He, however, said to make sure everyone does not have to go through the complicated process, the authorities have divided the NID correction process into four categories, ranging from simple to complex. "If no problem is found, NID information is corrected within 30 days of application."

Yunus Ali said steps have also been taken to reduce fresh mistakes.

"Information provided in a new application is verified in several steps. The applicants fill the forms themselves. A data entry operator uploads that information to the server. Then a proofreader checks it. When the applicants come to provide fingerprints and photographs, they are again asked to verify the information. They also sign that copy after verification. Due to these rules, the number of mistakes is almost non-existent nowadays."

However, a former election commissioner has said that in the beginning people seldom came for corrections.

"In 2008, the voter ID cards were made in haste. Some eight crore cards were made in just one and a half years. As a result, many errors came in but since it was being registered only as a voter card, people did not pay much attention to it. That's why no one felt the need for correction even if there was an error," former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain told TBS.

He further said that its importance started increasing around 2012 after the World Bank came up with a project on National ID Card. Under the project, various facilities and services were linked with the NID. After that, people started rushing to the EC to correct NID card errors.

Director General of the NID wing AKM Humayun Kabir said that the NID correction service has been extended to the thana level so that people are not unnecessarily harassed and do not get into complications.

The correction process has been decentralised keeping in mind various complexities, he noted.