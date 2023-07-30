SSC GPA-5 holders outnumber reputed college seats

After successfully clearing the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams in 2023, the primary concern for guardians is to secure admission for their children in prestigious institutions.

Unfortunately, the number of seats in reputed and quality institutions falls short of the total number of students who achieved a GPA-5, despite the overall capacity being sufficient to accommodate all students who passed the SSC exams this year, according to the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

"There are approximately 25 lakh seats available in colleges, madrasahs, and diploma institutions nationwide. However, the number of qualified students this year is 16,41,140. So, there is no shortage of seats for college admissions as there are enough to accommodate all the qualified students," Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee Chairman Prof Tapon Kumar Sarker told The Business Standard.

Tapon, also the chairman of Dhaka Education Board said, "it's not possible to accommodate all GPA-5 holders in renowned institutions. Students should apply wisely, considering their results and marks, to avoid any issues. Thankfully, there are good quality institutions available in every area to cater to their needs."

However, he couldn't specified the number of seats in reputed institutions.

Out of the approximately 11,500 educational institutions where applications for college admission have been accepted, the real competition lies within 25 institutions. These 25 institutions consist of around two hundred colleges and madrasahs, along with 47 government polytechnic institutes, one graphics art institute, and one glass and ceramics institute.

Around 20 of these colleges are situated in Dhaka. In total, there are 20,000 seats available for admission to class XI in these institutions. However, some of these colleges have school branches. As a result, students from the school branches of those institutions will be given priority in the admission process.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has drafted an integrated policy for admission to class XI. The policy is expected to be finalised in a meeting chaired by the Education Minister Dipu Moni on Monday.

Some changes regarding college fees will be finalised in the meeting.

According to the draft policy, the first phase application for admission is scheduled to begin on August 10. The application process will proceed in three phases. The process will be concluded by September 20, and applicants will be given one week's window for admission.

It has been proposed to start the 11th grade and Alim classes in madrasahs from October 1. On the other hand, classes in polytechnic institutes are planned to begin on October 7.

Just like before, Dhaka Education Board has announced that admission to the 11th grade will be based on the results of the SSC or equivalent exams. There will be no separate admission test. However, Holy Cross College, St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, and Notre Dame College will conduct admission tests to select their students.

According to the policy, students can apply online to a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10 colleges or equivalent institutions in order of preference. If a student applies to multiple colleges, their placement will be determined based on merit, quota (if applicable), and preference. In case of a tie in GPA, those with higher obtained marks will be given priority.

For the admission fees in 2023, it has been decided to maintain the same structure as the previous year's policy.

"There might be some changes. The final policy will consider the possibility of avoiding any additional financial burden on institutions beyond the prescribed fees," Dipu Moni said on Friday.

In MPO (monthly pay order) included institutions under Dhaka metropolitan area, the maximum session charge for Bangla and English versions will be Tk5,000. In metropolitan areas outside Dhaka, the session charge for Bangla and English versions will be Tk3,000. In city areas, the session charge will be Tk2,000. In upazilas/rural areas, the session charge for will be Tk1,500. Development fee will not be charged.

In non-MPO included institutions under Dhaka Metropolitan area, the session charge for Bangla version will be Tk7,500, and for English version, it will be Tk 8,500. In metropolitan areas outside Dhaka, the session charge for Bangla version will be Tk5,000, and for English version, it will be Tk6,000. In city areas, the session charge will vary from Tk3,000 to Tk 6,000, and in upazilas/rural areas, it will be from Tk2,500 to Tk3,000.

The results of SSC and equivalent exams have been published on Friday.

This year, a total of 1,83,578 students achieved GPA-5. Unfortunately, the number of available seats in reputed institutions is only around one lakh, as estimated by the education boards.

Consequently, around 80,000 GPA-5 holders will be deprived to admit in their expected institutions. There are approximately 250 reputed colleges, madrasahs, and diploma institutions across the country.