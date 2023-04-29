Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container dies

Ratul Islam Fahim, a 14-year-old boy from Cumilla's Monoharganj who was found in a shipping container in Malaysia around three months ago and repatriated back to Bangladesh, died after drowning in a pond near his house on Saturday (29 April).

Safiul Alam, officer-in-charge of Monoharganj police station, said, "We were informed that the boy drowned while taking a bath alone in the pond. He did not know how to swim."

Ratul's father Faruk Mia said "Ratul is mentally challenged. He drowned while bathing in the pond."

Earlier on 12 January this year, a ship named "MV Integra" left for Malaysia from Chittagong port. On 16 January, sailors heard voices coming from inside an empty container ship in Kelang Port of Malaysia and reported the matter to the Kelang Port Authority.

On 17 January, the ship was brought to the jetty. The container was opened and the teenager was rescued. He was then sent to hospital for treatment.

Later on 21 February, he was repatriated back to Bangladesh after completion of the deportation process and returned to his Cumilla home with his parents.