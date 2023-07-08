Millions of Bangladeshi citizens' data 'exposed' online

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 03:36 pm

The exposed data includes their full names, phone numbers, email addresses and National Identification (NID) numbers

Millions of Bangladeshi citizens' personal information has been exposed from a Bangladesh government website. 

This includes their full names, phone numbers, email addresses and National Identification (NID) numbers.

According to a TechCrunch report, Viktor Markopoulos, a researcher working in Bitcrack Cyber Security said that he accidentally discovered the leak on June 27.

Mentioning that the leak includes data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens, the researcher said that he contacted the e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT). 

The Project Director of BGD e-GOV CIRT Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan told the media that the data leak came to their attention and they will inform the media about it in the afternoon. 

Meanwhile, TechCrunch verified the legitimacy of the leaked data by using a portion to query a public search tool on the affected government website, and all ten of their attempts returned correct data containing the personal information of the Bangladeshi citizens. 

Viktor Markopoulos, who said "finding the data was too easy," also said that the data is still available online. 

"It just appeared as a Google result and I wasn't even intending on finding it. I was Googling an SQL error and it just popped up as the second result," he said.

SQL is a language designed for managing data in a database.

