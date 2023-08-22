TBS anniversary: 5 most engaging articles on social media
The social media users of The Business Standard have always been vocal. On our four-year anniversary, we bring forward some of our most engaging articles published between August 2022-2023.
The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds
Even though fully- funded scholarships at the undergraduate level in the US are a rare achievement for Bangladeshi students, Nafis Ul Haque Sifat and Sanjida Nusrat Ananna have successfully pulled it off.
Read more
https://www.tbsnews.net/features/pursuit/road-mit-and-caltech-bangladeshi-undergrads-beat-odds-607222
Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO
Eight years in the making, Sadeka's life is the story of how an ambitious young girl changed her and her family's life against all odds.
Read more
https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/sadekas-magic-lamp-how-garment-worker-became-rmg-ceo-604130
Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed
Having been unemployed in the early days of Covid, Abdullah Al Rezwan started with 300 followers in June 2020. Today, he has 1,20,000 followers on Twitter.
Read more
https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/unemployed-debt-and-expired-work-permit-bangladeshi-youth-built-us-company-through
Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions
Suppose you are a university teacher who has to set a question on the topic 'hegemony' for Honours first-year students. You have two options: Ask a question which will challenge the analytical ability of the students and make them borrow examples from their cultural context to explain how hegemony works in real-life situations, or simply tell them to write down the literal definition of hegemony.
Read more
https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/why-we-should-be-asking-more-deho-pabi-mon-pabi-na-questions-647794
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
The crowded district of Kolkata in West Bengal is a shopping paradise for Bangladeshi families shopping for special occasions. But no one is bigger or more sought-after in that space than Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whose namesake luxury label resonates with both brides and grooms worldwide.
Read more
https://www.tbsnews.net/features/mode/bangladeshi-brides-and-their-love-affair-sabyasachi-outfits-498474