TBS anniversary: 5 most engaging articles on social media

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 04:57 pm

The social media users of The Business Standard have always been vocal. On our four-year anniversary, we bring forward some of our most engaging articles published between August 2022-2023.

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

Even though fully- funded scholarships at the undergraduate level in the US are a rare achievement for Bangladeshi students, Nafis Ul Haque Sifat and Sanjida Nusrat Ananna have successfully pulled it off.

Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

Eight years in the making, Sadeka's life is the story of how an ambitious young girl changed her and her family's life against all odds.

Sadeka Begum formed the all-women-led garment Aabha Ltd with four other AUW graduates who were once garment workers like her. Photo: Courtesy
Sadeka Begum formed the all-women-led garment Aabha Ltd with four other AUW graduates who were once garment workers like her. Photo: Courtesy

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

Having been unemployed in the early days of Covid, Abdullah Al Rezwan started with 300 followers in June 2020. Today, he has 1,20,000 followers on Twitter.

Abdullah Al-Rezwan. Illustration: TBS
Abdullah Al-Rezwan. Illustration: TBS

Suppose you are a university teacher who has to set a question on the topic 'hegemony' for Honours first-year students. You have two options: Ask a question which will challenge the analytical ability of the students and make them borrow examples from their cultural context to explain how hegemony works in real-life situations, or simply tell them to write down the literal definition of hegemony. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

The crowded district of Kolkata in West Bengal is a shopping paradise for Bangladeshi families shopping for special occasions. But no one is bigger or more sought-after in that space than Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whose namesake luxury label resonates with both brides and grooms worldwide.

Sayma Islam in her ruby red wedding trousseau by Sabyasachi. Photo: Courtesy
Sayma Islam in her ruby red wedding trousseau by Sabyasachi. Photo: Courtesy

