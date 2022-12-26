Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

Shuvo explains though, that his anger is not with receiving the blender, but with what he feels is corruption within the federation. 

Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Photo: Fit Bangladesh

Getting a blender as a prize in the Bangladeshi sports arena is not new.

Just ask England cricketer Luke Wright, who got one as a prize in 2013, after being the player of the match in a Dhaka Premier League game. 

This time, however, Bangladeshi bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo did not appreciate receiving the award as he kicked it away multiple times after winning it for finishing 2nd in the National Bodybuilding Championship 2022. 

Shuvo explains though, that his anger is not with receiving the blender, but with what he feels is corruption within the federation. 

"This was a kick at corruption. Any kind of corruption in any place in our country," he said to the media.

"Even a child could tell the difference in physique between me and the winner. However, I would like to apologise for my reaction, because without context, it looks unpleasant for a sportsperson to do that," he explained. 

The bodybuilding federation, however, has handed Shuvo a lifetime ban from their competitions in response 

