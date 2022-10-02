Land mutation fees must be paid online from now: Ministry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 12:12 pm

Land mutation fees must be paid online from now: Ministry

For any land/property mutation the fees must be paid via online methods, says the Ministry of Land.

In a notice published by the land ministry on Sunday, it was announced that to get a Duplicate Carbon Receipt (DCR) of land mutation/registration people have to submit Tk1,100 via mobile fund transfer or internet banking.

The notice also read that from now onwards no cash transaction will be accepted only online payment methods must be used.

The Ministry of Land has advised to collect online DCR with QR code as soon as the mutation is approved to avoid complications.

On 5 January this year, the National Land Service call centre was launched which made life a lot easier for many as various services can now be received sitting at home – at any time.

The call centre service is known as "Citizen Land Service 24/7".

Land mutation can now be done by calling the helpline and making online payments.

Popular services of Citizen Land Service 24/7 to landowners include receiving records of rights (ROR/Khatiyan/Porcha) and land maps by post at home, paying ROR and mutation fees and land development tax from anywhere, mutation application, queries on land laws and regulations and receiving miscellaneous complaints, etc.

