Emirates introduces online payment in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 12:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates Airline has introduced a hassle-free online payment option, allowing customers to make payments anytime and from anywhere, to complete their booking transactions.

Customers can now use locally issued debit and credit cards to complete the payment transaction on emirates.com, reads a press release.

"Emirates continuously strives to provide value-added propositions to our customers and elevate the customer journey from the time of booking. As part of this commitment, we are extremely pleased to offer an additional payment method, to enhance our online customer experience in Bangladesh. The new solution allows our customers to pay for tickets and services seamlessly via our online channels, and enjoy the convenience 24 hours a day, saving their valuable time," said Mohamed Al Hammadi, Emirates Airline's country manager in Bangladesh.

"Our new initiative is also in line with Bangladesh Government's efforts to digitalise every sector and build a Smart Bangladesh," he added.

Emirates currently operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka and from Dhaka via Dubai providing connections to over 130 destinations across six continents. Emirates is the only airline to offer First Class service from Dhaka.

For more information including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.com/bd or contact the Emirates offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

