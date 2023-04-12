Cashless LD Tax system to be implemented from Pahela Baisakh

Economy

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

Cashless LD Tax system to be implemented from Pahela Baisakh

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 12:17 pm
Cashless LD Tax system to be implemented from Pahela Baisakh

The cashless land development tax (LD Tax) system will be implemented from Pahela Baishakh (14 April), said a land ministry notice Wednesday (12 April).

Earlier on 29 March, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced introducing the LD Tax system, effective from Pahela Baishakh, during the National Land Conference held in Dhaka.

The notice said, in order to make the land development tax collection system more people-friendly, it has been decided to collect the taxes online, through mobile payments, debit or credit card payments, or banks.

All landowners, both individuals and organisations, have been requested to pay their land development taxes on time and regularly in order to implement the land development tax collection service as a cashless and digitalised service, reads the notice.

"After completing the citizen registration process at the land.gov.bd web portal, landowners can pay land development taxes and collect the receipt online. For more information, please call 16122 (+880 96123 16122 from abroad) or send a direct message on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/land.gov.bd," said the notice.

The Ministry of Land implemented the cashless e-Mutation system from 1 October 2022.

According to the notice, the introduction of the cashless land development tax system on 14 April will be a significant step for the ministry towards establishing a people-friendly smart land management system.

Top News

Pahela Baishakh / Land Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

14h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

2h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

16h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format