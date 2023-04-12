Cashless LD Tax system to be implemented from Pahela Baisakh

The cashless land development tax (LD Tax) system will be implemented from Pahela Baishakh (14 April), said a land ministry notice Wednesday (12 April).

Earlier on 29 March, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced introducing the LD Tax system, effective from Pahela Baishakh, during the National Land Conference held in Dhaka.

The notice said, in order to make the land development tax collection system more people-friendly, it has been decided to collect the taxes online, through mobile payments, debit or credit card payments, or banks.

All landowners, both individuals and organisations, have been requested to pay their land development taxes on time and regularly in order to implement the land development tax collection service as a cashless and digitalised service, reads the notice.

"After completing the citizen registration process at the land.gov.bd web portal, landowners can pay land development taxes and collect the receipt online. For more information, please call 16122 (+880 96123 16122 from abroad) or send a direct message on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/land.gov.bd," said the notice.

The Ministry of Land implemented the cashless e-Mutation system from 1 October 2022.

According to the notice, the introduction of the cashless land development tax system on 14 April will be a significant step for the ministry towards establishing a people-friendly smart land management system.