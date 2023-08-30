Timor Leste PM wants to learn from Sheikh Hasina how to ensure food security, welfare for 170 million people

Bangladesh

BSS
30 August, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 12:13 pm

Timor Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao today said he would like to learn from his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on how to ensure food security and economic welfare for 170 million people.

"I need to learn from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on how to ensure food security for 170 million people and ensure their economic and social wellbeing," he said during Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen's courtesy meeting in Dili, Timor Leste, a foreign ministry press release said on Tuesday (29 August).

During the meeting, Gusmao lauded the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh and the people of Bangladesh are in the heart of the people of Timor Leste," he said.

Momen pointed out that the socio-economic successes, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, were not a mere accident but due to her commitment and targeted approach.

The Timor premier expressed his keen interest to collaborate in the areas of health, education, training, food security and climate change when Momen mentioned those opportunities to collaborate bilaterally.

On the Rohingya issue, Gusmao expressed his solidarity with Bangladesh and highlighted some practical challenges to resolve the crisis.

Momen welcomed the decision when the Timor premier expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh next year.

