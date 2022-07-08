Threat of militant attacks during Eid cannot be ruled out: DMP

Bangladesh

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has said the threat of militant attacks during Eid celebrations cannot be completely ruled out as militants are always active in cyberspace.

"They [militants] never sit idle and are always active online. We are monitoring their activities in cyberspace," he told reporters, after inspecting security arrangements at the National Eidgah Maidan on Friday.

Warning that militants target Shia communities, and shrines or places of worship where large Eid congregations are held, the DMP chief said, "We are taking the utmost precautions. Specific security measures will be taken in all these areas."

Shafiqul Islam discouraged people from bringing mobile electronic devices to Eid congregations. "If you bring a mobile phone, keep it in your hand instead of in your pocket," he said. 

He also asked people to wear masks as the coronavirus outbreak is on the rise.

"Do not carry any bags to the congregation, though umbrellas will be allowed in case of rain," the commissioner said.

"During Eid-ul-Azha, our main challenge is to manage the cattle markets and make sure that holidaymakers can leave the capital without any hassle," he said, adding that no untoward incident like snatchings or robbery at cattle markets have been reported so far.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on 10 July.

Hundreds of thousands of city-dwellers are leaving Dhaka for their ancestral homes to celebrate the festival with their near and dear ones.

Special security measures have been taken in the capital's residential areas to ensure the safety of vacant households, said the DMP chief.

He also urged holidaymakers to ensure the security of valuable assets in their homes before leaving the capital.

