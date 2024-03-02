Those approved the building should take responsibility for Bailey Road fire: FBCCI

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 02:37 pm

Related News

Those approved the building should take responsibility for Bailey Road fire: FBCCI

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 02:37 pm
FBCCI&#039;s Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly talks to media after visiting the fire-ravaged commercial building on Bailey Road today, 2 March. Photo: TBS.
FBCCI's Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly talks to media after visiting the fire-ravaged commercial building on Bailey Road today, 2 March. Photo: TBS.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex business body, has demanded legal action against anyone found guilty of negligence in the fire incident at the Green Cozy Cottage building in the capital's Bailey Road on Thursday (29 February) night.

"Businessmen were conducting their business with permission. What were the government regulatory bodies doing? he asked and called for attention to any possible negligence by regulatory bodies like the fire service, Rajuk, and others.

"Those responsible for approving the building should be held accountable since they are the ones who granted approval following their inspection," FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly said today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Criticising stakeholders for putting the blame solely on business operators, Amin Helaly said, "Entities that regulate these buildings are the primary authorities. They have the law in their hands, while we [businessmen] can only provide recommendations, which we did."

"They simply try to pass the bucket onto the businessmen citing cautionary notices. No solution can be reached until this blame game stops," he added. 
 
He urged bringing those who issue licences to businesses to justice.

"Our economy is advancing, but there is no discipline. We need to address this irregularity instead of blaming each other. Now is not the time for a blame game," he said, calling on the authorities to take responsibility for the situation.

He further said, "Our job is to do business, and the government and its departments are supposed to create a healthy environment for businessmen. 

The senior vice president, accompanied by a delegation of FBCCI, visited the fire-ravaged commercial building on Bailey Road this morning.

Top News

FBCCI / Bangladesh / bailey road fire / Fire accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

18h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

18h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

19h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

1h | Videos
Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

2h | Videos
What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

4h | Videos
Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

17h | Videos