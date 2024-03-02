Those approved the building should take responsibility for Bailey Road fire: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex business body, has demanded legal action against anyone found guilty of negligence in the fire incident at the Green Cozy Cottage building in the capital's Bailey Road on Thursday (29 February) night.

"Businessmen were conducting their business with permission. What were the government regulatory bodies doing? he asked and called for attention to any possible negligence by regulatory bodies like the fire service, Rajuk, and others.

"Those responsible for approving the building should be held accountable since they are the ones who granted approval following their inspection," FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly said today.

Criticising stakeholders for putting the blame solely on business operators, Amin Helaly said, "Entities that regulate these buildings are the primary authorities. They have the law in their hands, while we [businessmen] can only provide recommendations, which we did."

"They simply try to pass the bucket onto the businessmen citing cautionary notices. No solution can be reached until this blame game stops," he added.



He urged bringing those who issue licences to businesses to justice.

"Our economy is advancing, but there is no discipline. We need to address this irregularity instead of blaming each other. Now is not the time for a blame game," he said, calling on the authorities to take responsibility for the situation.

He further said, "Our job is to do business, and the government and its departments are supposed to create a healthy environment for businessmen.

The senior vice president, accompanied by a delegation of FBCCI, visited the fire-ravaged commercial building on Bailey Road this morning.