Tetulia records this season’s lowest temperature at 7.4°C

Temperatures have dropped across Bangladesh in the wake of the new year.

As of 6:00 am today (3 January), Tetulia recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4°C overnight – a new record for the winter season, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Dinajpur recorded the second lowest overnight temperature at 9.5°C.

Dhaka's temperature last night dipped to 14.9°C.

Today's forecast for the capital predicts daytime temperatures to peak at 23.5°C with moderate to dense fog tonight and a new minimum of 14.6°C.

Subol Chandra, officer-in-charge of Kurigram Agricultural Meteorological Observatory said, the temperature dropped to 10.5°C in the district and may fall further in the upcoming days.

"Mild cold wave may sweep over the northern part of the country," he said.

Cox's Bazar had the highest overnight temperature at 16.8°C.

Chattogram's Sitakunda recorded the highest daytime temperature at 29.5°C with both Tetulia and Dimla peaking at 17.2 degrees yesterday (2 January).