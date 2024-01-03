Tetulia records this season’s lowest temperature at 7.4°C

Tetulia records this season’s lowest temperature at 7.4°C

'Mild cold wave may sweep over the northern part of the country'

File Photo. Picture: UNB
File Photo. Picture: UNB

Temperatures have dropped across Bangladesh in the wake of the new year. 

As of 6:00 am today (3 January), Tetulia recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4°C overnight – a new record for the winter season, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Dinajpur recorded the second lowest overnight temperature at 9.5°C.

Dhaka's temperature last night dipped to 14.9°C

Today's forecast for the capital predicts daytime temperatures to peak at 23.5°C with moderate to dense fog tonight and a new minimum of 14.6°C.

Subol Chandra, officer-in-charge of Kurigram Agricultural Meteorological Observatory said, the temperature dropped to 10.5°C in the district and may fall further in the upcoming days.

Kurigram shivers as temperature drops to 10.5°C

"Mild cold wave may sweep over the northern part of the country," he said.

Cox's Bazar had the highest overnight temperature at 16.8°C.

Chattogram's Sitakunda recorded the highest daytime temperature at 29.5°C with both Tetulia and Dimla peaking at 17.2 degrees yesterday (2 January).

