Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours from 9am today (24 February).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Khulna divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," a met office bulletin said.

Night and day temperatures may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country, the bulletin added.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday (23 February) was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius at Teknaf in the Chattogram division, while today's minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia in the Rangpur division.

The sun will set at 5:58pm today and rise at 6:25am tomorrow in the capital.