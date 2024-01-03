Kurigram shivers as temperature drops to 10.5°C

The usual hustle and bustle of everyday life came to a standstill in Kurigram today (3 January) as the district experienced a significant drop in temperature to 10.5 degrees Celsius.

The temperature slowly dropped as the sun remained elusive, and thick fog covered the district from Tuesday night.

The cold wave is particularly rough on children and elderly people of low-income families, and farmers.

Most day labourers are failing to go out in search of work due to the low temperature.

Vehicle movement was disrupted due to the dense fog, forcing drivers to put headlights on during the daytime.

Subol Chandra, officer-in-charge of Kurigram Agricultural Meteorological Observatory said, the temperature dropped to 10.5 degrees Celsius in the district and may fall further in the upcoming days.

"Mild cold wave may sweep over the northern part of the country," he said.

Farmers in the district are worried of possible damage of their crop fields and seedbeds due to the dense fog.