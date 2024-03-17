Rains, mild heat wave to continue in some parts of the country

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna division, while a mild heat wave may continue to sweep over Sitakunda and Cox's Bazar.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country, the Met office said in its 24-hour forecast starting from 6pm on Sunday.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Jashore and Kumarkhali, Kusthtia witnessed 17mm and 12mm moderate rains respectively in 24 hours until 6pm on Saturday. Also, 5mm light rainfall was recorded in Satkhira, 4mm in Ishwardi, 3mm in Faridpur and 2mm in Dhaka.

Rain or thunder showers along with temporary gusty wind may continue in some parts of Khulna division from Monday evening, according to the weather forecast.

On Sunday, a mild heat wave swept over Chattogram, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.6 degree Celsius in Cox's Bazar and the lowest at 13.8 degree Celsius in Tetulia on Sunday.