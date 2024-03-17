Rains, mild heat wave to continue in some parts of the country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 11:28 pm

Related News

Rains, mild heat wave to continue in some parts of the country

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 11:28 pm
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna division, while a mild heat wave may continue to sweep over Sitakunda and Cox's Bazar.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country, the Met office said in its 24-hour forecast starting from 6pm on Sunday.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jashore and Kumarkhali, Kusthtia witnessed 17mm and 12mm moderate rains respectively in 24 hours until 6pm on Saturday. Also, 5mm light rainfall was recorded in Satkhira, 4mm in Ishwardi, 3mm in Faridpur and 2mm in Dhaka. 

Rain or thunder showers along with temporary gusty wind may continue in some parts of Khulna division from Monday evening, according to the weather forecast. 

On Sunday, a mild heat wave swept over Chattogram, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts. 

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.6 degree Celsius in Cox's Bazar and the lowest at 13.8 degree Celsius in Tetulia on Sunday. 

 

Top News

Weather forecast / Bangladesh Weather / rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

16h | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

13h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

New selection committee's clear-cut statement: Perform or get dropped

New selection committee's clear-cut statement: Perform or get dropped

3h | Videos
The story of the 5 best hackers in the world

The story of the 5 best hackers in the world

2h | Videos
How did Kamrangirchar become factory char?

How did Kamrangirchar become factory char?

4h | Videos
What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

5h | Videos