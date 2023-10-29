Internet service disruption likely on 31 Oct, 2 Nov due to upgradation of submarine cable

Users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or interruptions due to the upgradation work underway at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar.

The disruption is expected to occur from 2:00am to 12:00pm on 31 October and again from 2:00am to 12:00pm on 2 November, according to a release from the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) issued on Sunday.

Circuits connected through the SEA-ME-WE 4 cables will be partially closed on these days.

However, circuits connected through the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, installed at Kuakata, will continue to operate as usual.

The bandwidth capacity of BSCPLC on the SEA-ME-WE 4 submarine cable will increase significantly after the completion of the upgrade, the release added.