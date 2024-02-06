GP launches cross-platform app marketplace AppCity 

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Grameenphone has launched the country's first cross-platform app marketplace AppCity.

The platform connects app developers and publishers with both B2C and B2B customers, unlike other app marketplaces in the country. AppCity functions as an app store for both Android and iOS, as well as an active programme interface hub, according to Grameenphone officials.

Powered by artificial intelligence, AppCity opens new avenues for non-coders to engage in app development, aligning with the platform's guided user interface for easy app creation – comparable to some existing renowned platforms, they added.

"Integrating the innovations, AppCity creates diverse opportunities for young entrepreneurs to actively contribute and thrive in shaping Smart Bangladesh," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for the Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, while speaking as chief guest at the launching event at a city hotel on Tuesday.

The platform for the people of Bangladesh would be built by the people of Bangladesh, which should be a significant leap towards national aspirations for a smart future, he added.

Grameenphone Chairman and Head of Telenor Asia Petter-Børre Furberg, GP CEO Yasir Azman, and its senior officials spoke at the event.

