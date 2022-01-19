GP, Banglalink, Teletalk fail to meet 4G benchmark in Rangpur

Telecom

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:47 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three of the four mobile operators in the country have been found non-compliant in providing the minimum 4G speed in Rangpur division.

Market leader Grameenphone, the third largest mobile operator Banglalink, and the state-owned Teletalk – all have failed to meet the 4G speed benchmark in the division, said the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The BTRC made the report after measuring the quality of service (QoS) doing drive tests in different locations across Rangpur from 7 to 20 October, 2020.

Twenty-eight upazilas of seven districts in Rangpur division were covered by the test.

The benchmark for 4G download speed is 7Mbps, but Grameenphone, Banglalink, and Teletalk's speeds were 5.06Mbps, 6.82Mbps, and 2.48Mbps respectively.

The country's second largest mobile operator, Robi, showed a speed of 8.36Mbps during the test.

However, 4G upload speeds of all the operators met the benchmark.

