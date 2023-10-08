Robi’s sustained investment improves network experience 

Corporates

Press Release
08 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 10:15 pm

Related News

Robi’s sustained investment improves network experience 

Press Release
08 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Robi’s sustained investment improves network experience 

Following sustained investment, network optimisation initiative, and deployment of L2600 spectrum band that the company acquired in the auction last year, customers of Robi Axiata Limited throughout the country are enjoying significantly improved data and video network experience. 

Till date, Robi has deployed L2600 spectrum in 50% of the sites that were dealing with high level of data traffic, reads a press release. 

The doubling of network capacity following L2600 spectrum deployment in these areas helped to improve data speed by 50%. Going forward, further deployment of L2600 spectrum will continue to improve network experience across the country.

Doubling of a site's capacity means that the site can carry double data volume with better experience. This is also enabling the VoLTE users to enjoy best quality of voice in their devices. While improving the data network, deployment of L2600 spectrum is also ensuring Robi's readiness to launch 5G service. Robi had acquired 60 MHz spectrum from 2600 band last year from an open auction. 

Commenting on the network development initiatives, Robi's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam said, "Robi has long been working on improving its network quality. On an average, we have been investing around $200million over a number of years. With the deployment of L2600 spectrum, we believe our network development is now helping us to deliver a far better quality of service for our valued customers. This drive will continue across the country going forward."

Besides, the network optimization activities directly contributed towards reducing call drop rate by around 60% over the last year for users of both- Robi and Airtel brand users. Meanwhile, the Mean Opinion Score (MOS), a parameter that indicates overall the call quality had improved by around 50% since the start of the ongoing year.
 

Robi Axiata Limited / network

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

3h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

13h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

13h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

13m | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

1h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

2h | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

10h | TBS Career