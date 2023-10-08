Robi’s sustained investment improves network experience 

Following sustained investment, network optimisation initiative, and deployment of L2600 spectrum band that the company acquired in the auction last year, customers of Robi Axiata Limited throughout the country are enjoying significantly improved data and video network experience.

Till date, Robi has deployed L2600 spectrum in 50% of the sites that were dealing with high level of data traffic, reads a press release.

The doubling of network capacity following L2600 spectrum deployment in these areas helped to improve data speed by 50%. Going forward, further deployment of L2600 spectrum will continue to improve network experience across the country.

Doubling of a site's capacity means that the site can carry double data volume with better experience. This is also enabling the VoLTE users to enjoy best quality of voice in their devices. While improving the data network, deployment of L2600 spectrum is also ensuring Robi's readiness to launch 5G service. Robi had acquired 60 MHz spectrum from 2600 band last year from an open auction.

Commenting on the network development initiatives, Robi's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam said, "Robi has long been working on improving its network quality. On an average, we have been investing around $200million over a number of years. With the deployment of L2600 spectrum, we believe our network development is now helping us to deliver a far better quality of service for our valued customers. This drive will continue across the country going forward."

Besides, the network optimization activities directly contributed towards reducing call drop rate by around 60% over the last year for users of both- Robi and Airtel brand users. Meanwhile, the Mean Opinion Score (MOS), a parameter that indicates overall the call quality had improved by around 50% since the start of the ongoing year.

