Global Sustainable Tourism Network Bangladesh launched

Global Sustainable Tourism Network Bangladesh was launched on Monday (2 October) to harness tourism development opportunities in the country.

The launch of the non-profit organisation was held at the Parjatan Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.

At the event, the organisation's Chairman Md Abdus Samad said, "The network will work with domestic and foreign government and non-government organizations, tourism-related businesses, academics, professionals, researchers, writers, journalists, and tourists to develop, plan, promote, and implement tourism strategies in a multifaceted way.

"This includes research, policy-making and government strategy development, education and training, event organization in Bangladesh and abroad, and ultimately people-to-people contact."

Global Sustainable Tourism Network Bangladesh Co-Founder Abu Sufian said, "Bangladesh is one of the most promising countries to achieve success through tourism, but the country has not yet achieved its desired tourism success."

"Bangladesh is called the 'Unique Delta of Seven Tourist Attractions' and large investments are needed to develop the country's tourist attractions," he added.

The seven tourist attractions include rivers, seas, mountains, forests, history-heritage-culture, seasonal variation, and hospitality. Having one of the seven attractions benefits tourism, two is better, and more than that is the best. Bangladesh has all these seven attractions, Abu Sufian said.

"Generally, 'good knowledge' and 'sharp intelligence' are considered the main driving forces for any activity. But in the case of tourism, in addition to knowledge and intelligence, what is essential is 'wisdom' or 'tourism wisdom'. There is a lack of application of this tourism wisdom in Bangladesh. I hope the network will work as a multifaceted think tank in the tourism sector," he added.

François Grosjean, director of Alliance Française de Dhaka, said, "I have visited many places in Bangladesh, like Cox's Bazar, Sundarbans, Lalon Akhra in Kushtia, and tea gardens in Sylhet. There are many diverse places to visit in Bangladesh that should be promoted soon.

"Many foreigners regard Bangladesh as a flood-prone and polluted city. Now is the time to highlight the good aspects of Bangladesh."

"French tourists enjoy travelling to Kolkata and it is close to Bangladesh. We need to encourage those tourist to visit Bangladesh by providing various package facilities," he added.

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) President Shiblul Azam Koreshi said, "There was a need for an organisation that would do research on tourism. We can also present our views here, which will reach the policymakers. This will help the country's tourism industry to progress."

Prof Dr Santus Kumar Deb, chairman, Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University ‍of Dhaka, said, "The government must focus on branding Bangladesh as a safe tourist destination."

"Despite having all ingredients, the contribution of tourism to GDP is only 3%. If the tourism destinations are promoted properly, it will soon be 5%," he added.

Former ambassador of Turkiye to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, Bangladesh Tourism Board Chief Executive Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation Chairman Md Rahat Anwar, and Novoair Managing Director Mofizur Rahman also spoke at the event.