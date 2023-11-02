Banglalink-Teletalk initiate trial for network sharing

Banglalink and Teletalk announced the national roaming field trial for the first time in Bangladesh on Wednesday for seamless switching of alternative networks in areas with coverage gaps.

The first phase of the network sharing trial would be for postpaid voice and SMS services in specific regions throughout the country and the following phases would include testing for pre-paid and data services, Banglalink said in a statement.

The soft launch of this pioneering field trial took place at the office of the Posts and Telecommunications Division in the capital, in the presence of distinguished government and telecom industry officials.

Photo: Courtesy

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "The move to share networks is indeed a win-win situation for both operators, as it will enable them to share each other's resources. Specifically, through this, Teletalk can expand its network coverage by utilising more than 15,000 Banglalink sites across the country."

"I eagerly anticipate the commercial launch of this trial," he added.

This strategic collaboration will enhance mobile connectivity for Teletalk and Banglalink customers across the country while promoting network sharing between the two operators.

Upon completion of the field trial, the service will be available for commercial use where customers will enjoy expanded, seamless national coverage for all services, while promoting energy conservation and green infrastructure development for the country.

This service is currently available in 22 countries including India, Pakistan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and others.

Shyam Sunder Sikder, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), said, "As the Regulatory body, the BTRC always encourages and supports intra-industry collaborations in the telecom sector. The trial is an example of the potential of such collaborations."

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Banglalink, said, "When launched commercially, this will offer customers of both operators a seamless, high-quality network experience nationwide."

"The successful implementation of this field trial will not only enhance our services but also pave the way for future cross-industry partnerships and opportunities."

AKM Habibur Rahman, managing director of Teletalk, said, "Once the roaming is launched upon the successful completion of the trial, it will ensure quality network services for customers of both the operators."