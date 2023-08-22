Bangladesh Road Safety Foundation opens new Network

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 12:51 pm

The Bangladesh Road Safety Foundation has inaugurated Bangladesh Road Safety Network.

The front was formed to raise awareness among people and related authorities to prevent road accidents in the country, publication of objective information on road accidents, motivational training and healthcare programmes for vehicle workers, encourage students and youth to use bicycles, taking programmes to implement bicycle lanes in the capital and various types of research on road safety.

Bangladesh Road Safety Network was formed in a joint collaboration of eight organisations - Road Safety Foundation, Regent Digital (a research institute based in Canada), Eventful Bangladesh Society, Bangladesh Cycle Lane Implementation Parishad, Think Safety Bangladesh, Sheba Bangladesh Foundation, Safe Development Foundation and Ashrayan.

Later, like-minded organisations at national and regional levels will be included in this network. A news portal called Road Safety Watch.com will act as the mouthpiece of this front.

The detailed programme of Bangladesh Road Safety Network will be announced through a press conference on 9 September.

Eventful Bangladesh Society Chairman Haroon-Or Rashid has been nominated as the convenor of Bangladesh Road Safety Network and Saidur Rahman, executive director of Road Safety Foundation has been nominated as member secretary.

