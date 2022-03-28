Teknaf-St Martin ship service suspended from 31 March

Tourist ship service on Teknaf-Saint Martin route will remain suspended from 31 March.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Parvez Chowdhury said all tourist ships are permitted to operate on the route until 31 March.

"Only one ship – Keari Sindbad – is allowed to operate until 4 April. If any other tourist vessel extends the period for operation, they will be granted permission," said the UNO.

On the other hand, the Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh (SQUAB) decided to keep the ship service open until 2 April to facilitate the tourists.

In a media release, SQUAB President Tofail Ahmed said ships are permitted to operate on the route until 31 March. But some tourists will spend the night in St. Martin until April 2, so it has been decided to keep the ship service open until that day.

The operations of all tourist ships to Saint Martin's Island will remain suspended for seven months till October.

Ten ships ply on the Teknaf-St. Martin waterway. The upazila administration keeps shipping service on the route suspended as the Bay of Bengal remains rough due to the monsoon and turbulent weather.

Abu Bakkar, president of the St Martin's Island Shop Restaurant Association, said around 30 hotels and restaurants and more than 100 shops are already closed ahead of the closure.

The businesses of the island have started to decline as most of the people are dependent on tourists, he added.

