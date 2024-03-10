Cruise ships on Cox's Bazar-Saint Martin route suspended

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:02 pm

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

Ship operators have suspended operations of all cruise ships on the Cox's Bazar-Saint Martin Island route from Monday (11 March) as the season is coming to an end. 

Karnaphuli Cruise Line Administrator Md Nurul Alam said the suspension has been announced considering the Inani Jetty installation work and the weather in the coming months.

"Hopefully, from the next tourist season in September, all the tourist ships will again sail from Cox's Bazar to Saint Martin," he further said.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran said, "Ships usually operate on the Cox's Bazar-Saint Martin route until 31 March. However, in the meantime, Ramadan is starting, so ship operators have announced the closure of ships on this route."

