Tourist ship movement on Teknaf-Saint Martin's route suspended indefinitely from 10 Feb

Considering the safety of the people amid the ongoing conflict in the Myanmar-Bangladesh border area, authorities have declared a suspension of all tourist ship services on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's island route.

"This decision was taken after a meeting with the officials concerned at the district administration office in the evening," Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Adnan Chowdhury said on Wednesday (7 February).

"The meeting was held with the officials of law enforcement forces along with the district administration regarding the situation on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. It has been decided to stop the movement of all tourist ships on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's route for an indefinite period from 10 February until further orders due to the safety of all," he added.

Earlier in the day, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui recommended the suspension of ship movement to Saint Martin's due to ongoing tensions in the Myanmar border.

"Given the current situation, ship movement to Saint Martin is deemed risky," he said In a press briefing held at Ghumdhum High School in Naikhongchhari upazila.

The BGB Chief clarified that the incidents of gunfire are part of an internal conflict within Myanmar, some of which have spilled over into Bangladesh and caused casualties.

"This is an internal conflict in Myanmar. We are on alert. Sadly, some gunfire has crossed into our territory and caused damage to us," he said.

He also said that the foreign ministry has communicated strong protests to Myanmar's foreign ministry and is taking necessary steps to address the issue.

Furthermore, Siddiqui disclosed that the BGB is currently providing shelter and medical care to a total of 264 Myanmar nationals, including members of the BGP (Border Guard Police), officials, and women and children, in accordance with international law.

Regarding the involvement of Rohingyas in the conflict, the director general said, "There is no opportunity for their participation."

However, he mentioned that several Rohingyas were detained on Monday, and legal actions are being pursued.

"The overall situation is being closely monitored," Siddiqui said.

Shootings and mortar shell firings have been reported in the bordering areas of Cox's Bazar's Ukhia and Bandarban's Naikhongchhari, adjacent to Myanmar since 3 February.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, another 64 people from Myanmar including members of its Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians, on 7 February fled to Bangladesh through the border in Cox's Bazar's Ulubaniya union for refuge after being attacked by rebels.

With this, the total number of fleeing members of Myanmar BGP, customs, army and civilians in Bangladesh this week stands at 328, said Md Shariful Islam, the public relations officer of BGB headquarters.