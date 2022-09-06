Teesta treaty will be signed soon: PM hopes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called bilateral relations between Bangladesh-India role model for neighborhood diplomacy, hoping all the outstanding issues, including Teesta Water Sharing Treaty will be resolved soon likewise many issues solved in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

"I reiterated that India is the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh. Bangladesh-India bilateral relations are known to be Role Model for Neighborhood Diplomacy," she said.



The prime minister said in a statement issued after holding bilateral talks between Bangladesh premier and her Indian counterpart and witnessing exchange of several deals and MoUs signed between the concerned authorities of the two countries at the Hyederabad House here.

She noted that over the last decade, both the countries have achieved remarkable progress in a number of areas.



"The two countries had resolved many outstanding issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation and we expressed hope for all outstanding issues, including the signing of the Teesta Water Sharing Treaty at an early date," she added.



The Prime Minister said she and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi concluded another round of fruitful discussion and its outcome will bring benefits to the peoples of both the countries.



"We held the meeting in a spirit of close friendship and cooperation. We discussed a wide range of bilateral issues to take forward our relationship in the days ahead," she said.



She also said during the talks they stressed the need for focusing on possible ways to materialize commitments and accommodate each other's priorities in a mutually beneficial manner.



"Connectivity, trade and commerce, investment, water resources management, security, border and lines of credit are some of the areas we discussed," she said.



She mentioned that having forged a strong partnership over the last 50 years, both countries are working on an increasingly wide range of issues of mutual interest.



"I and Prime Minister Modi agreed to pursue collaborative efforts to sustain our economic growth and maintain peace, security and stability in our two countries and in the region," she said.



If Bangladesh and India can work together as partners, Sheikh Hasina said it will bring benefit not only to the countries, it would also bring peace and prosperity in the region as a whole.



The Prime Minister said that bounded by 54 common rivers and four thousand kilometers of border, Bangladesh and India are committed to enhancing the collective welfare of the two peoples.



Today, in the later part of the day, she said she is expecting to call on the President of India and its Vice President.



After that she said she will award 'Mujib Scholarships' to the direct descendants of the soldiers/officers of defence forces of India who were martyred or critically wounded during the great Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.



She expressed her gratitude for the invaluable support extended by the government and the people of India in Bangladesh's Liberation War.



"Since then, Bangladesh-India ties are anchored in shared history and culture, mutual trust and respect, longstanding friendship and continued cooperation," she said.



The Prime Minister appreciated Narendra Modi's visionary leadership that continues to provide added momentum to bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.



She also congratulated the government of India and its people on successful completion of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - the year-long celebrations marking the 75th year of India's Independence.



At the new dawn of the 'Amrit Kaal' for next 25 years, she said she extended her best wishes as India moves forward towards attaining resolutions made for 'Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat'.