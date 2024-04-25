Team Khorshed distributes water, launches telemedicine services in N'ganj amid heatwave

The humanitarian organisation "Team Khorshed", which came to the limelight during the Corona pandemic, has been distributing pure drinking water to pedestrians and working people in Narayanganj city for the last five days.

From Thursday (25 April) morning, volunteers distributed water in three trucks in the city's Chasara Shahid Minar, Puratan Court Kalir Bazar, and No 2 Rail Gate area.

The organisation said that they have distributed water to about 10,000 people a day in the last five days.

On the fifth day of providing services, the organisation has launched telemedicine service offering free medical advice on heatwave and heatstroke.

Photo: TBS

Talking to The Business Standard, Team Khorshed's Leader Councillor Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed said, "Our services will continue as long as the heatwave lasts."

Regarding the newly launched telemedicine service, Khorshed said, "Our active team member Dr Farzana Yasmin Snigdha will regularly provide free medical advice on heatwave and heatstroke from 10:00am to 10:00pm every day.

"People will get the service by calling the telemedicine service number on our Facebook page," he added.

On 20 January 2022, Team Khorshed receives recognition from the "Asia Book of Records" for their active participation in the fight against Corona, providing burial and cremation; oxygen, plasma, ambulance and telemedicine support; food, employment and education assistance.