Team Khorshed distributes water, launches telemedicine services in N'ganj amid heatwave

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 08:06 pm

Related News

Team Khorshed distributes water, launches telemedicine services in N'ganj amid heatwave

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 08:06 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The humanitarian organisation "Team Khorshed", which came to the limelight during the Corona pandemic, has been distributing pure drinking water to pedestrians and working people in Narayanganj city for the last five days.

From Thursday (25 April) morning, volunteers distributed water in three trucks in the city's Chasara Shahid Minar, Puratan Court Kalir Bazar, and No 2 Rail Gate area.

The organisation said that they have distributed water to about 10,000 people a day in the last five days.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the fifth day of providing services, the organisation has launched telemedicine service offering free medical advice on heatwave and heatstroke.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Talking to The Business Standard, Team Khorshed's Leader Councillor Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed said, "Our services will continue as long as the heatwave lasts."

Regarding the newly launched telemedicine service, Khorshed said, "Our active team member Dr Farzana Yasmin Snigdha will regularly provide free medical advice on heatwave and heatstroke from 10:00am to 10:00pm every day.

"People will get the service by calling the telemedicine service number on our Facebook page," he added.

On 20 January 2022, Team Khorshed receives recognition from the "Asia Book of Records" for their active participation in the fight against Corona, providing burial and cremation; oxygen, plasma, ambulance and telemedicine support; food, employment and education assistance.

Bangladesh / Heatwave / Team Khorshed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

5h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

7h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

10m | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

1h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

1h | Videos
Is the new circuit breaker because of the big fall in the stock market?

Is the new circuit breaker because of the big fall in the stock market?

2h | Videos