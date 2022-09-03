Tea workers will be given rights to land: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

Tea workers will be given rights to land: PM

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 07:47 pm
Tea workers will be given rights to land: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured tea workers who have been landless for almost 150 years of rights to their land.

In a virtual exchange meeting on Saturday afternoon (3 September), the prime minister said, "Bangabandhu provided the tea workers rights to vote, citizenship, and it cannot be that they remain landless. I will definitely provide them the rights to land."

"I will definitely make arrangements so that all the tea workers get a house, especially the rights to land. If there is no right to land, a man has no respect," the premier told the workers virtually connected from Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Chattogram. 

She said, "The government is working so that no one remains landless in Bangladesh. Houses are being built for the landless and the tea workers will not be landless either."

In reference to education of tea workers' children, she said, "There are schools in the tea gardens. I will take initiatives to nationalise these schools and talk to the Ministry of Education."

She also stressed the need for improving the treatment facilities in tea garden areas. She said ambulances and doctors should be kept in every garden. 

The government will take the initiative to set up community clinics next to every garden, she added.

In view of the demand of women tea workers for maternity leave of 6 months, she said, "It is a very fair demand. The job of tea workers is a very risky one. I will take measures to make their maternity leave 6 months."

The prime minister also showed the golden bangles she received from tea workers as a gift. 

"You have come to Ganabhaban with gifts for me. I have never received such an expensive gift, such honour in my life. You gave it to me by saving Tk1-Tk2. It is an absolute gift of my life."

Eight tea garden workers from four districts spoke at the virtual meeting. 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Tea workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

9h | Food
A male Shama singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Song of Shama: ‘Relieves my deepest griefs!’

7h | Panorama
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

11h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

10h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

12h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman