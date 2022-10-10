Tapan, Shamsul new CUJ president, secretary

Tapan Chakraborti and M Shamsul Islam have been elected as president and general secretary respectively of the Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) for a two-year term.

The election steering committee on Monday night announced the results. A total of 374 of 423 members of CUJ voted in the biannual election held in Chattogram city on Monday.

Other office bearers are - senior vice-president Rubel Khan, Vice-president Anindyo Tito, joint secretary Saidul Islam, finance secretary Muzahidul Islam, organising secretary Moharam Hossain, publication secretary Sarwar Kamal and executive committee member Alauddin Dulal.

Senior journalist Moajjemul Hoque was the chairman of the election steering committee.